Tamara Maurer

Tamara Lee Sheldon Maurer died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home in Show Low. She was 50 years old. Tamara was born on February 18, 1969, in Mesa, Arizona to her parents, Michael Zane and Linda Eileen (Earley) Sheldon.
Tamara worked as a registered nurse for many years at various hospitals as well as in-home health care. She loved working as a nurse and looked forward to helping others wherever she could. Tamara loved life and was a huge "Right to Life" advocate for those who had no voice. She donated a lot of time and energy to Crisis Pregnancy Centers in including Living Hope in Show Low. Being with her family was her passion. She was a loving daughter, devoted mother to her two children and a wonderful doting "GiGi" to her grandson.
Tamara is survived by her children: Chy (Zachary) Crean of Show Low, Caeleb Maurer of Show Low, her grandson, Zane Crean; her parents, Michael and Linda Sheldon of Show Low, her sister, Susan (Matthew) Gallaher of Lone Tree, Colorado, and by a nephew, Grant Gallaher.
The graveside service for Tamara will begin 9 A.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at East Resthaven Park Cemetery, 4310 E. Southern Avenue in Phoenix. A memorial service will follow at 1 P.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Crossroads of The Nazarene, 2950 W. Ray Road in Chandler, Arizona, where her beautiful life will be celebrated.
Memorial Contributions in Tamara's name to: Living Hope, 1901 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona 85901 or you may make an online contribution to: https://livinghopecenters.org/give
Arrangements are being handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel in Show Low, Arizona.
