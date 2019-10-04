Tanya Pea 62, left us for greener pastures during the early morning Aug. 25, 2019, after a valiant battle against ALS.
Tanya had a love for gardening and all things nature and didn’t let her illness slow her down at all. Her and Jim built their dream ranch from the ground up complete with Tanya’s massive garden and almost any critter you could imagine. Tanya was liked by almost everyone she met while working at ProBuild in Snowflake and most recently Apache County in St. Johns. "We know Tanya is out searching for her new gardening spot and planting her lavender to make her Heavenly home just as cozy as her earthly one."
Tanya leaves behind her daughter, Brandy; husband Jim of 30 years. Tanya and Jim really were ‘two Peas in a pod.’ Tanya also had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren to carry on her gardening legacy. Tanya was loved and will be missed by all.
A celebration of life for Tanya Pea will held at 1 p.m. Oct. 12, at Pea patch ranch. Food and drink will be provided. For information or direction, call 928-536-6743.
