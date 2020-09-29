Taresa Montierth

Taresa Joann Montierth, 80, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Mesa. She was born May 16, 1940 in Lakeside, the daughter of Lehi Hunt and Barbara Frost Hunt and was raised in Snowflake.
Joann spent many summers on the North Kiabab with her family. She graduated from Snowflake High School and then moved to Mesa to attend beauty school in downtown Mesa where she met and married H. Melvin Montierth. They were married in the Mesa Temple and raised their family in Mesa.
Joann was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many callings in the church. Joann was a member of the Arizona Mormon Choir for many years and loved to sing and travel with the choir.
In 2006 Mel and Joann moved to St. Johns to enjoy the retirement life.
Joann is survived by her sons, Terry (Sandy) Montierth, Roanoke, Texas; Monti (Brenda) Montierth, Phoenix; Lehi (Darce) Montierth, St. Johns; Clifford (Andrea) Montierth, Yelm, Washington; daughters, Cindy (Justin) Lee, St. Johns; Ruth (Aaron) Baker, Mesa; Taresa Sessions, Mesa; brothers, Russell Hunt, Kent Hunt, sisters, Sandra Slade, Linda Larson, Laretta Holmes, Elaine Pulver, Debra Judd, Vickie McPhail, Peggy Wardle, Emma Millett, 26 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Matthew Montierth, daughter-in-law, Jody B. Nielson, sister, Cheryl Burch and brothers, William Hunt and Gerald Hunt.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For special memories and to leave an online condolence for Joann’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
