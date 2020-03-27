Tennyson Cromwell went to be with the Lord March 18, 2020, unexpectedly at his home in Canyon Day. He was born Aug. 23, 1943, to Harry Cromwell and Addie DeClay.
Tennyson loved to sing, play the guitar and listen to music. He played in a band and they were called Fireball. He liked to go fishing and camping. He was a very quiet and private person but he loved his family. He worked at our Local Sawmill for many years. He will be dearly missed.
Tennyson is survived by his sons, Alfred Cromwell, Albert Cromwell and Fernando Cromwell; brothers: Dewey Cromwell, Ramsey Cromwell and Monical Cromwell. He had a lot of grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Cromwell and Addie DeClay, brother Kenneth Cromwell and sisters Beatrice Joe and Eunice Mireau.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Canyon Day Lighthouse Church in Canyon Day, followed by funeral services to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Cromwell family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.