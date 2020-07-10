Terilyn John entered into rest on June 24, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born to Marilyn Peaches and the late Terry Bourke on May 18, 1975 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Terilyn grew up in Cibecue, Arizona and enjoyed living in the community. She loved reading all types of books and she enjoyed being up in the mountains near the lakes and traveling. She attended Sherman Indian High School and graduated in 1993. It was at Sherman that she met her husband-to-be, Daniel John. They were married on August 15, 1998. After graduating high school she attended Haskell University in Lawrence, Kansas; as well as Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona. She worked for WIOA for 18 plus years; where she enjoyed working with the youth. Terilyn’s faith in God was very strong and she loved God with everything. She loved her nieces, nephew, family, relatives and friends deeply. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Terilyn is survived by her husband: Daniel John; mother: Marilyn Peaches; sisters: Tamara Ivins and Natalie Bourke; nephew: Shane Bourke and nieces: Aisha Ivins, Audrina Ivins, Gozyleonna Bourke and Raenesha Bourke. She was preceded in death by her father: Terry Bourke; brother: Marques Bourke; and grandparents: Ernest & Cosetta Murphy and Vincent and Edith Bourke.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona.
The Graveside Service will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sunny Side Cemetery in Cibecue, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop. If you wish to share condolences with the John family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
