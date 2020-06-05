Terresa Padilla

Terresa Mary Padilla, 30 of Whiteriver, passed away on Sunday, May 17, in Flagstaff. Terresa was born on November 22, 1989, to Albert and Thomascita (Alsenay) Padilla in Show Low. She grew up in Flagstaff and Whiteriver and graduated from Alchesay High School.
Terresa was a kind and loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. After high school, Terresa worked seasonally as a camp-crew member for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fireland Management. She loved the outdoors, she enjoyed camping, cooking, listening to music, and she loved spending time with her family, including her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Terresa is gone way too soon and suddenly. Her presence will be forever missed, but it gives the family peace knowing that her soul lives on.
Survivors include her mother, Thomascita Padilla, siblings; Terrance, Joseph, Lucario, and Ameren Padilla, maternal grandmother; Sadie Alsenay, aunts Eula Alsenay and Lenora Clawson.
Terresa was preceded in death by her father; Albert Padilla, maternal aunts; Ursula Canyon and Lucinda Morton, maternal grandfather; Thomas Alsenay Jr., and paternal grandparents Vincent and Edith Padilla.
A private graveside service will be held on June 5, 2020, in Whiteriver.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with the Padilla family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.