Terri Susan Dawkins Comer, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home in Springerville. She was born July 20, 1954, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Calvin Dawkins and Marie Gillen Dawkins.
Terri had many friends and cared for all of them very deeply. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Terri is survived by her daughter, Erica Marins of Florida; brother Mark Dawkins of Akron, Ohio; sisters, Karen Fisher of Eagar; Cheryl Johnston of Akron, Ohio; and grandson Eric Marins of Florida.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Terri’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
