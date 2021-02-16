Terry Holladay

Terry Lynn Holladay 79 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in Snowflake, Arizona.
Terry was born July 8, 1941, in McNary Arizona to Garnet and Gladys Adams Holladay. He grew up in the woods of the White Mountains around McNary and Show Low and loved camping, hunting, and fishing. He graduated from Snowflake High School in 1959. He loved driving trucks so he made it his profession. He hauled everything from dirt to gas. Terry was a member and past P.E.R. of the Show Low Elks Lodge where he was involved in many civic events. He was involved in competitive Trap shooting. Terry was very accomplished and won many competitions. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was involved and loved the scouting program as a young man and then a young men's leader. Terry loved boating, playing golf, collecting stamps, and coins. Terry was a wonderful outdoor cook and a wizard with Dutch ovens.
Terry was first married to Lorna Brewer and they had five children; Thiry Lynn, Ricky Val (Deceased), Tommy Shane (Deceased), Stacey Janae (Brian) Rollins and Daylan Chet. Terry was married a second time to Carol Lewis Rapier and she had three children; Harold Kim Rapier (Deceased), Kelli Sue Rapier (Steven) Despain and Dallas Brett Rapier (Tobi)
Terry is survived by wife, Carol Holladay; 5 children, 31 Grandchildren and 57 Great Grand Children.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
If you wish to share condolences with the Holladay Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
