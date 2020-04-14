Terry Tryon

Terry Roland Tryon, 81, was born in Phoenix in 1938.
He was a longtime resident of Show Low and Vernon. He died March 26, 2020, of congestive heart failure at his home in Ajo, surrounded by family
Terry had a lifetime career in the telephone industry including Contel in Show Low and Table Top Telephone in Ajo.
His hobbies were carpentry, cabinet making, target shooting, re-loading, wood carving and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years; Cheryl Tryon, children; Kacy Tryon, Lacy Tryon (Travis), Kelly Creel, Darrell McNeil, MissTee Adams, Nikki Ponder, Becky Swensen (Eric), Diane Williamson, Scott Tryon, Sherri Fields and Jerry Tryon (Dawn), Siblings; George Earl Tryon, Lorie Brewer, Lyle Tryon and Joe Tryon,
He was preceeded in death by his parents; George Earl Tryon and Augusta May Tryon, sisters; Dorothy Haire and Helen Hill.
No services will be held.
