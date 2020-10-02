Terry Warner

Terry Kent Warner AKA ” Ticker,” passed away September 26, 2020, 73 years young.
Terry passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ohio to Kenneth and Marilyn Warner.
They moved to California where he witnessed Disney Land being built. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona. He Graduated from Phoenix Union High School.
Terry married his high school sweetheart Marsha Podratz Warner in 1965.
His favorite activities included camping and fishing at Lake Powell and Roosevelt hunting, snow skiing, water skiing, building things and was always active doing something.
He worked at the Snowflake Papermill May 1, 1968 until retirement to Tonto Basin, Arizona.
Terry is survived by his loving wife Marsha; children, Clinton (Kerri), Corianne (Darrin) Wiant, Monica (Paul) Skaggs; six grandboys: Jase (Misty), Guy, Austyn, Ryley, Dustyn, and Easton; two grandgirls, Madelynn and Terianne; and sister Beverly (John) Seeger.
Many thanks to family, friends, neighbors and Hospice of Payson for all the comfort and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends on October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roosevelt Lake, Indian Point camp site.
