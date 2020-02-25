Thelma Lucas

Thelma Jane Lucas, 72, of Show Low died into the Eternal Kingdom early morning Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born June 11, 1947 to John Burton and Dicie Willis in Holbrook.
Thelma had a wonderful life, she was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She will be missed without measure. Thelma’s welcoming spirit engulfed those around her. She knew no stranger. Once you were welcomed into her home you were considered family. She loved deeply and without reservation. Family was her greatest joy and most valued treasure.
She was a breathtaking seamstress, able to crochet flawlessly, and sew like no other. Camping and being outside was her greatest past time. She was a passionate, wise, woman with a heart of gold. Rarely would you find her without a smile on her face and laughter that would fill a room.
Thelma was born and raised in Holbrook. Where she lived until 1975. During this time she loved and cared for her three children; Shannon, Lisa, and Lee. She was a dedicated, loving and devoted mother to her children.
In 1975, she moved with her family to Tampa, Florida. In Tampa she worked in a jean factory and at a fish company. Her greatest job during this time was being a mother to her children and loving them unconditionally.
During the winter of 1982, they returned to Holbrook. Here she dedicated herself to a career at the Navajo County Juvenile Detention Center. She was a dedicated employee and advanced her position during her time there. She worked for the detention center until she retired in 2010.
After her retirement, she settled into her cozy home in Show Low, with her husband Gregg Lucas. She had always had a magnificent green thumb and her home was perfectly put together with gardens of all types and flowers that perfectly complemented each other. She loved when her family would visit and sit around the fire ring in the backyard. She counted the days until the family was able to gather.
She made a point of celebrating Easter, Thanksgiving, and one family reunion each year. Always, welcoming and inviting everyone, “the more the merrier.” In addition to any other “events” she could plan a family BBQ.
Thelma is survived by her husband, Gregg Lucas, brother Johnny Willis; daughter Shannon (Quen) Moritzky; daughter Lisa (Gary) Hunt; son Lee (Laura) Smith; step-daughter Elane (Berl) Cole; step-son Gregg (Darby) Lucas; step-daughter Sherleen (Tony) Bergey; step-daughter Sherry (Zak) Hill and step-daughter Sharon (Stephen) Camacho; 21 grandkids and 27 great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Burton and Dicie Willis, sister Lovenia Mallory, sister Phillis Germaine, sister Mary Witt, and brother Guy Willis
A celebration of life was held Thursday, Feb. 13.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
