Theodore Turley

Theodore Steve Turley died Sept. 2, 2019, after a long fight with cancer. Steve was born April 8, 1964, the youngest of five children to Ted and Jewel Turley.
Soon after graduating from high school he joined the Navy and served four and 1/2 years. He also served his community by joining the Snowflake Fire Department and serving there for 25 years. He was a certified pyrotechnician and loved helping to set off fireworks for holidays and events. Steve enjoyed watching movies (especially John Wayne) reading old western books and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his children: Timothy, Jamie and Ryan; four grandchildren; mother Jewel Turley; and siblings Billy, Tony and Tammy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Crickett Turley; father Ted Turley and brother Dale Turley.
Steve will be missed by those who knew him.
A public viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19 S. Snowflake, followed by a graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
