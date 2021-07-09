Theresa Altaha

Theresa Ann Altaha
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure...you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
Theresa Ann Altaha or "Aunt Tre" as she was affectionately known to many; was born July 24, 1951 to the late Allen and Lizzie Pinal Altaha. She was reunited with he loved ones on July 1, 2021, in Whiteriver, AZ. Theresa was one of 12 children. She was raised in Whiteriver and graduated from Alchesay High School in 1971. She attended Southwest Indian Polytech Institute (SIP) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Tre worked for over 20 years at BIA Forestry-Fire Management. She was a member of the first female crew: Apache 8. She was a crew member, then a squad boss and went on fire assignments as a Crew Representative. She worked in Air Operations as a Helltack Crewmember and was later a Load Master on the Slurry Team mixing fire retardant for planes during fire season. She also worked in TSI on a Thinning operations crew. In later years, she worked in Property & Supply outfitting fire crews, and Air Operations as a radio operator. She left BIA Forestry after the Slurry Team was dismantled. Not one to be idle for too long, she began volunteering at Whiteriver Indian Hospital Housekeeping Department. She volunteered for over two years and was hired on. She worked as an Environmental Services Worker for over 12 years unti9l her passing. In all her jobs she always did more than was expected. The jobs she had were arduous, physically challenging, dangerous in all kinds of weather, long hours and long weeks away from home; but she never complained and always found the humorous side in each situation. She had high standards and a strong work ethic that led to many awards and recognition's, most recently and notably during the COVID-19 crisis.
Aunt Tre was involved and active in many church functions; she helped set up camp meetings; sponsored meals for the congregation and attended services reservation-wide. She was strong in her faith and always encouraged her loved ones to pray.
Aunt Tre was always there for her family and friends. When someone, a relative, friend, or co-worker was in need, Tre was there to help, to listen, give advice, offer prayers, help financially, or attend a special event. She never turned anyone away, no matter how late in the evening it was. She gave unselfishly and generously. Although she never had children of her own; her nieces, nephews and their children were her own. She was everyone's "Aunt Tre" or "Grandma Tre".
We, the family of Aunt Tre invite you to a one-night wake, starting Saturday, July 10, 2021. Her body will be brought back to her residence at 10:00 a.m., 2801 N. Alsenay Avenue #19, Rainbow City. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021 at North Fork Miracle Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor June Bush officiating. Interment will be at the family plot in Forestdale, AZ.
Aunt Tre was preceded in death by her parents, Allen & Lizzie Altaha; brothers, Cornelius, Wren, Dennis, Gibson, Pedro, & Sylvester Altaha; sisters, Jacqueline, Dorceen, an infant sister, and Joyce Marie Altaha, and traditional God daughter, Geralita Suttle.
She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Massey and Uncle Lowell Altaha Sr., her nephews and niece whom she raised, Shandon & Wesley Joe Altaha and Edris Holden; God-daughters, Dezarae Cassadore and Alberta Key Walters; God-sons, Ferguson Massey Sr., and Jay Massey-Heyl; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.
Theresa Ann Altaha, "Aunt Tre", was truly a unique person with strong spiritual beliefs, strong work ethics, and a unique sense of humor. We were blessed, beyond words and measure, to have known this wonderful, special lady.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
