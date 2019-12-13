Theresa Pfisthner died peacefully Dec. 9, 2019, with her husband by her side at her home in Pinetop. She was 79. Theresa was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Franklin, Ohio to Tom and Esther (Bean) Tolley.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton Pfisthner of Pinetop; children: Annette (Neil) Case of Myersville, Maryland and Steve Bradley Harrison of Missoula, Montana; three granddaughters; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; brother Tom (Rose) Tolley of Tucson, and sisters, Annette (Rudy) Hansen Port Orchard, Washington and Mary Jane (Jerry) Moore of Richland Hills, Texas.
She was preceded in death by infant daughter Valarie.
The family asks that donations be made to the White Mountain Hospice Foundation, PO Box 1975, Lakeside, AZ 85929 in Theresa’s name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.