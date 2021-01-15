Thomas R. “Tom” Bland passed away following a sudden illness on Jan. 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was 81. Tom was born on July 25, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during Vietnam from 1958-1962.
He is survived by his wife; a daughter; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a sister.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
