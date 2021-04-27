Thomas Bradford

Thomas (Tom) J. Bradford of Pinetop, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 26th from complications associated with a hospital visit. Tom was born on July 12, 1954 in El Paso, Texas to Robert Frank and Irene Bradford. He is survived by his wife, Dana Crandell Bradford; daughters, Amelia Hickey, Stephanie Lam, and Naomi Bradford; stepchildren Brittany Franco, Logan Rogers, Brooklyn Mauff, and Kade Rogers. Tom is also survived by his sisters, Marie Heimerdinger, Laura Bradford, and Martha Brown; and one brother, Freeman Bradford. Last, but certainly not least, he is survived by 16 shared grandchildren who adored their “Papa Tom.” He will be greatly missed.
Tom spent his early years in El Paso and moved with his family to Watsonville, California during his Freshman year of high school. He made a career with Santa Cruz City Transit Department and retired at age 50 as a Supervisor. After retirement Tom moved to Pinetop, Arizona to be near his aging parents and there met and married his wife, Dana, in 2006. They were able to spend many happy years together enjoying their beloved animals and traveling throughout the United States in their fifth wheel.
Tom loved being a dad and spending time with his three daughters. His passion was coaching them in archery and going to swim meets, but he also loved fly-fishing, guns, and camping. His daughters have many fond memories of camping trips spent with dad. Love for guns never faded for Tom. Even up until the time of his death he volunteered with his many friends at The Second Knoll Target Range. Tom will be remembered for the many stories that he would tell, his love for grilling and smoking meat at family gatherings, fistbumps, teasing the grandkids, and always having Jellybeans when they would come to visit.
A casual memorial gathering, and life celebration will be held for Tom on May 6th at 12:00 p.m. at his home on 709 S. Eagle Loop, Lakeside, Arizona. A light lunch will be served.
