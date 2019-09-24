Thomas Carpenter

Thomas Roy Carpenter, 75, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home in Show Low. He was born April 22, 1944, in Port Homer, Ohio, to Raymond Carpenter and Dorothy Barber Carpenter.
Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and was in Vietnam for a time during his service. He was instrumental in establishing the Show Low Moose Lodge and served as its first Governor. He is a lifetime member of the VFW and the DAV and a member of the Show Low Elks Lodge. He and Marjorie have been married for 52 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; three sons: Mark (Lindsey) Sheets, Jeffrey Sheets and Corey Carpenter; three grandchildren and six and one-half great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Show Low VFW in conjunction with the Show Low Moose Lodge.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
