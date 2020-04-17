Thomas James Cocking was born in Phoenix on Christmas day 1949 and died at his home in Vernon, March 31, 2020.
Tom was an original and completely unpredictable. He was a sarcastic individual who prided himself on thinking outside the box. Life with Tom was never boring. He spent his wild teenage years in Campbell, California and boy did he have some stories. He barely graduated from Del Mar High School in 1967 because he was such a nuisance.
On a whim one day, shortly after high school he decided to enlist in the Army. He knew his draft number would come up anyway; so best to get a jump on it. He was a Vietnam Combat Army Veteran having served in the 82nd Airborne, 505th Infantry during the Tet Offensive.
Tom was married twice and had 2 children, Starrie and Hank. Tom was considered a tough guy with a generous big heart by all who knew him, but no amount of toughness would prepare him to lose his only son in 2016. Tom was never able to recover from Hank's death. It was pure torture for him every day. We are comforted by the fact that their souls are now together and the heartbreak for him is finally over.
Tom will be buried at the National Cemetery in Prescott. No services will be held.
Tom was preceded in death by his beloved son, Hank Thomas Cocking and his parents, Henry and Lois.
He is survived by his daughter, Starrie (Julio) Perez, only grandchild, Yasmine Bakhti, brothers, Steve (Roberta) Cocking, Charles Cocking, step-siblings, Sherry and Steve Welker, niece, Shannon and nephews, Steven, Brian, Matt, Adam and Phil.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
