Thomas Michael Fahey, Sr. of Eagar, formerly of Morenci, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Eagar. He was 87.
Tom was born on May 24, 1934, in Tererro, New Mexico, to Thomas J. and Susan Fahey. He attended the The Holy Cross Abbey Catholic School during his early school years and later moved to Arizona where he graduated from Morenci High School in 1952.
Tom married the love of his life, Laura Ann Walker, on April 2, 1960. Together they raised their family in Morenci, where he worked in the Morenci mine. They later retired to the White Mountains.
He enjoyed his family, trips over the mountain to Show Low, taking his walks on the trail at Becker Lake, his daily drives around town and Sunday morning mass.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Laura, his mother and father, his brother and sister-in-law Lazzie and Suzie Fahey and brother-in-law Jerry Goddard. He is survived by his children; Kim Fahey of Safford, Dee Fahey of Safford, and Thomas "Mike" Fahey, Jr. of Eagar; two granddaughters Brianne McGrath (Joe) of Duncan, Az and Lauren Fahey (Kevin) of Safford, Az and 8 great grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his sister-in-law Ce Goddard and many neices, nephews and cousins.
Private services to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date.
"We talk about them, not because we're stuck or because we haven't moved on, but we talk about them because we are theirs, and they are ours, and no passage of time will ever change that."-Unknown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.