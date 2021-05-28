Thomas Garms

Thomas Benjamin "Ben" Garms was born on November 9, 1940 in Denison, Texas to Obern Jesse Garms and Milton Emiline (Royall) Garms.
Ben passed in his home with his wife, the love of his life for 60 years, by his side. Ben had a great love for his wife, kids and family. He always had a big smile on his face and loved to tell stories. He talked to everyone he met and never met a stranger.
He was an Ironworker for 32 years, worked for Round Valley Unified School District for 16 years, and Springerville Post Office for 3 years before retiring full-time.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lee (McAlister) Garms; his sister Flora (Dwayne) Maserang of Amarillo Texas; daughter-in-law Kris Garms of Chandler; son Stacy Garms of Eagar; daughter, Stefn (John) Hyland of Eagar; Grandchildren, Evan (Cyndie) Garms of Chandler; Trevor (Rachael) Garms of Firestone, Colorado; Alex Moreno of Springerville; Tomi Moreno of Springerville; Bradlee (Sonya) Anderson of El Mirage; Makayla Noffz (Chris Hernandez) of Eagar; 7 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Jaxon, Dylan, Alissa (Daniel), Aricca, Serina, Aidan, Brailee; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aaron and Elijah.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and his son Benjamin Scott Garms.
Ben will be missed by all and forever in our hearts.
Services will be on June 5th at 1:00 PM at Life in Christ Fellowship located at 11 S Hamblin Street Eagar, Arizona 85925.
