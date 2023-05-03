Thomas Russell Helding passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home in Lakeside, Arizona on April 16, 2023, at the age of 77. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on November 4, 1945, the son of Russell and Dorothy Helding.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife Louise, sisters Marjorie (William) Pfeffer and Joyce (Michael) Groff: sons Gregory (Julie) Helding and Wade (Sarah) Helding, stepdaughter Tammi (Russ) Means: grandchildren, Kristy (Jason), Katie (Bree), Allyssa, Amanda (Alec), Benedict and Gabriel, also five great-grandchildren.
Tom graduated from Racine Technical Institute in 1965. Tom was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and Reserves from 1965-1971. He worked as a land surveyor for the Wisconsin Natural Gas Company in Racine for 26 years. After retiring, Tom became a self-employed carpenter. After visiting several times for church missions, he liked Arizona and moved here in 2003, where he became a licensed contractor until his retirement. Tom took pride in his work, and his dedication and attention to detail earned him an excellent reputation.
Tom was an avid outdoors man. As a young man in Wisconsin, he enjoyed hunting pheasants, raccoons and deer with his Springer Spaniels.
Tom was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lakeside, where he volunteered his time over the years as church treasurer and secretary.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David and son, Thomas B. Helding.
A memorial service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Tom’s memory.
