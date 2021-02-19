Thomas Dean Howard, Jr. died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona of complications of COVID-19. He was 73 years old. Thomas was born Thursday, Dec. 25, 1947, in Deming, Luna County, New Mexico to his parents, Rita (Patton) and the late Thomas D. Howard, Sr.
He leaves behind his wife, Norma Jean (Higgins) Howard, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, mother, sisters and a host of friends.
The funeral will begin 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Vernon Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vernon, Arizona where the visitation will begin one hour prior. The concluding service, with military honors, will immediately follow at the Show Low Cemetery in Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
