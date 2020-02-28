Thomas J. Heitert, 78, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Mountain Care facility in Snowflake, of congestive heart failure and after other long term illnesses. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to his loving parents, the late William E. Heitert and Dorothy M. (Bruns) Heitert.
The family moved from St. Louis, Missouri to Tulsa, Oklahoma when Tom was seven years old. At age 12, Tom and his family moved from Tulsa to San Diego, California. He graduated from Mount Miguel High School in 1960 and after graduation Tom joined and served in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Great Falls, Montana where he met and married Beverly in a Catholic Church.
They had four beautiful daughters and a son, a wonderful gift from God. Tom’s daughters and son were always considered by him to be God’s greatest gift to him. After Tom served in the Air Force he became a fireman in Havre, Montana until moving to San Diego and becoming a fire fighter at Miramar Naval Air Station and at other bases in the San Diego area.
He was well liked by others and he had a contagious smile. Tom loved to sing and he used to enjoy karaoke. He also enjoyed fishing. Although Tom’s children didn’t live close to him most of the time, he was so proud of them and they were never far from his heart, thoughts and prayers.
Tom was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Desiree; his parents and older brother William E. Heitert Jr.
He is survived by his three daughters, Darlene, Starla, Tharon; son Scot; sisters, Sally Martinell (Mike), Jane Bradford and five grandchildren; Tom was an uncle to seven nieces and nephews and all their children.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, officiated by Father Bill Day at the St. Mary of The Angels Catholic Church. After the mass concluding services will be held at the St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church columbarium in Pinetop.
Tom’s sisters Jane and Sally are thankful for the kind expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.