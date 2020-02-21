Thomas Jaggers

Thomas Rex Jaggers, 78, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Vernon. He was born March 17, 1941, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Thomas Medlin Jaggers and Elsie Ruth Powell Jaggers.
Tom spent his early years in Las Cruces, New Mexico, later serving his country in the United States Army, being stationed in Germany. He met his future wife, Karen Anderson in Austin, Texas. They were married in San Gabriel, Texas on May 31, 1969. Their daughter Jena Ruth was born the following year in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tom operated gas stations and after attending trade school ran his own refrigeration business in New Mexico. He moved several times in Arizona, but spent the last two years living in Vernon. He had many interests including ventriloquism as an early hobby. He always had animals from a monkey to flying squirrels to rabbits with many others in between. Tom was a Studebaker enthusiast and collected cameras. He liked to drive through New Mexico and Colorado taking pictures. He fished and hunted but did not get to do it as often as he liked. He spent effort on building a money order business but did not complete it. He was very generous; sharing what he had with those in need and had a heart for children, supporting child charities such as St. Jude’s, Smile Train and Child Fund. Tom had a collection of bibles and especially liked to listen to the book of Revelation on his cd’s.
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen Elizabeth Anderson Jaggers, Vernon; daughter Jena Ruth Blackburn of Avondale; grandchildren: Tim Blackburn, Jacob Blackburn, and sister Leta Rae Morrison.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Welcome Home Baptist Church, #26 County Road N3099, Vernon, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow funeral services at the Show Low Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Tom’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.