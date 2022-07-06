Thomas Eugene King, 87 of Lakeside, Arizona, and formerly of Glendale, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 with his family near his side.
Tom was born September 20, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Margaret and Walter King. Preceding in death are five of his siblings.
In 1954, Tom enlisted in the US Army, serving his country proudly and honorably all over the world for 23 years, until he retired in 1975.
Tom married the love of his life, Clara Madelyn (nee Poleeson), in Phoenix on June 13, 1955. Together they raised their children — Sharon, Julie, Karri and Patrick.
After the military, Tom worked for another 20 years for Fry’s Food Stores as a clerk, until he retired in 1996.
He is survived by his children, Sharon, Julie, Karri and Pat; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, his brother, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In 1996, he made his home in Lakeside, where he loved the fresh air of the beautiful White Mountains. Tom truly was an outdoorsman. He had a passion for fishing, hunting and sports. He loved traveling, camping and sightseeing. Tom enjoyed cooking, woodworking and all kinds of animals.
He will be truly missed and forever loved.
A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Advantage Golden Door Funeral Home, 11211 W. Michigan Ave. Youngtown, AZ 85363. Immediately following, he will be laid to rest with the love of his life, Clara, at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024, with military honors.
