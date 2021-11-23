Thomas Marsh

Thomas Richard Marsh passed away November 12, 2021 in his home. He was 82. He is survived by his brother, Gerald Marsh (Joan); sister Nancy Fossier (John); former wife Valerie Marsh; brother and sister-in-law Donald and Roseann Zolnierczyk; nieces Julie Renfroe (Troy), Amy Chramosta Hoppin (Bill), Cassie Polidoro (Jason) and Megan Marsh; nephews Steven Zolnierczyk (Dina), Robert Chramosta (Donae), Gary Fossier (Laura) and Brent Marsh (Mary); great nieces and nephews and his cat Goldie. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Timothy.
Born May 9, 1939 in Illinois to Ralph and Margaret Marsh. In his younger years, Tom served in the United States Air Force as a F86 and F100 Saber aircraft mechanic and served overseas in the Phillipines. In 1984, he made Arizona his permanent home. He loved drag racing, working on cars, attending car shows and was a life-long avid bowler, once he even bowled a 300 game. He also enjoyed camping and even traveled the country in his motorhome and Aliner camper. He owned a small RV park that created many life-long friendships that he valued. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Tom had an amazing sense of humor, a magnetic personality that made everyone want to be around him. His family, friends and all who knew him will dearly miss him. Tom, try to behave yourself in heaven!
