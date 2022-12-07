Thomas L. Poscharsky, age 73, of Snowflake, Arizona passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 in Chandler, Arizona.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, 1655 Main Street, in Snowflake. Private burial will follow the service.
Thomas (Tom) Lloyd Poscharsky was born on June 14, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to Constance (Ferrier) and George Poscharsky, Jr.. He married Mary Jo Urbanski on July 3, 1971, and together they raised three children. He was a dedicated provider and caregiver for his family.
He had encyclopedic knowledge and always felt that education was very important. He graduated with his Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint John’s University, Minnesota in 1971 and with his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 1974. He began his legal career in New York City at Mudge, Rose, Guthrie & Alexander and then moved on to Wood Dawson to be made partner in 1979. He relocated to Dallas, Texas in 1984 upon acceptance of a partnership at McCall, Parkhurst & Horton, LLP, where he practiced until retiring in 2001.
He naturally took on leadership roles throughout his life, including Town Council and serving as Mayor of Snowflake from 2014 to 2016. He was a committed volunteer at the Silver Creek Senior Center, local food bank, and church flea market. He was not big on taking credit for his time and contributions — he preferred to focus on the positive impact to individuals and his community.
He loved to connect with people to enjoy a smile, a story, and a laugh. He was a champion for fairness and would support those he knew in any way he could. Thoughtfulness and generosity were inherently in his makeup.
He was an avid reader, a prolific cook, and a talented, published photographer. He enjoyed taking trips to visit and photograph the Grand Canyon, Sedona, and places rich in history. He loved sunsets and night skies.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary Jo; his children Trent (Christina) Poscharsky, Jana (Christopher) Putnam and Ryan (Michelle) Poscharsky; his loving grandchildren Alexandra, Dexter, Maxwell, Luke, Connor, Allison and Mason; his sister Kathleen Poscharsky-Pounds; and his brother Gerald (Victoria) Poscharsky. He was loved and will be missed dearly by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Constance.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in his memory to the “SJU Student Fund” at Saint John’s University, MN. Supporting students at an institution near and dear to his heart will honor his love of lifelong learning, dedication to education, and desire to assist others. https://connect.csbsju.edu/register/sju_gift.
