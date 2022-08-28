Thomas Robert Utz was born July 18, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana. He went to Heaven on August 15, 2022.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, DeEtte Greer Utz; nephews, nieces, and grandchild. He is survived by his son Scott Utz; daughters, Suzette Kollman (David), Wendy Utz, Brooke Pope (Tony); sister Jan Rose and grandchildren: Greer, Grant, Lily, Jake, Josie, Thomas, Indiana, and Lakota.
He arrived in Phoenix, Arizona on the train when he was four years old. After his parents divorced, Tom lived with his grandparents. He always said he gave them a run for their money. Tom was a rambunctious teenager and would get into mischief often.
He married his wife, DeEtte, in 1963. They were married for thirty years. They were best friends and laughter was the key ingredient in their marriage. They raised four kids in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. When they bought their house in Scottsdale, everyone asked "Why are you moving way out there?” In 1971, the corner of 54th St. and Sweetwater was in North Scottsdale and nothing was there except desert. They told people, the town will grow up around us; lo and behold they were 100% right. In 1989, Tom and his family semi-retired to Pinetop, Arizona, and lived there for 32 years.
Tom worked many careers in his life. He always had a job working with his hands. In the mid-70s he started an aluminum awning company; his work could be seen in many trailer parks around the valley. After the company was sold, he became a plumber with his brother-in-law. Tom, always a quick learner, became a certified plumber and pipe fitter. He joined the Union and worked at the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant, Intel, and Motorola. At the end of his career, Tom oversaw putting in the machines that made microchips at Motorola. He loved that job and loved learning something new.
Family is what Tom valued most in life. Everything he did was for his family. He lived by the Golden Rule and would be the first one to help a friend in need.
Tom worked hard and played just as hard. He loved fishing in the White Mountains, hunting in Kaibab and being in the outdoors. Motorcycles were also a great love. In his younger days he raced and rode dirt bikes. When he retired, he rewarded himself with a touring edition Harley Davidson. After always putting his family first, the bike was well deserved.
Tom was a wonderful Dad and always made sure his kids knew they were loved. He was proudest of teaching his kids common sense. We will miss him every day and are so thankful that he was our Dad.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
