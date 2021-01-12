Thomas Schneider

Thomas Robert Schneider, of Show Low, died of cancer on Jan. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. He was 69.
He had lived in Show Low for 12 years and was born in Appleton, Wisconsin.
He is survived by sons Nick and Joe; a sister, Sharon Reamer; brothers Bill (Barb) and Steve (Donna); and grandsons Carter, Peyton and Caelen.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret Schneider.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
