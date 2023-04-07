Thomas William Tieman of Dewey, Arizona went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 24, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1971 in Phoenix, Arizona to Thomas and Mary (Garner) Tieman. Thomas lived in Young, Arizona for three years, then moved to Payson, Arizona where he graduated from Payson High School in 1989, then went on to attend Mesa Community College. 

 Tommy was passionate about his family and friends and was extremely proud of his children. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Tommy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. He also played many sports, excelling in football and track in high school.

