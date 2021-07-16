Thomas Welch

Thomas Murray Welch, 73, passed July 8, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. He was born April 9, 1949 to William and Ruby Welch.
Thomas is survived by daughter, Christina (Randy) Schmitt; brother, Bradley (Deborah) Welch; granddaughters, Cayla (Tyler) Pugh, Arizona and Rayelin Schmitt; great-grandson, Grayson Pugh; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many buddies.
A Celebration of Remembrance will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Sunday, July 18th at the Show Low Elks Lodge #2090, 805 E. Whipple Road, Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
