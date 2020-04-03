Tianna Hood

Tianna Jone' Hood, age 25, died March 19, 2020 at Banner Medical University Hospital. Tianna was born June 25, 1994 in Phoenix, to JoNadine Hood.
Tianna was a very kind and loving daughter, sister, and mother.
She is survived by her sons, Jayden, Jamari, Ricardo, and Reggie Jr. of Whiteriver, mother, JoNadine Hood; grandfather, McKinly Toggie; and sisters, Jonidean Hood, JoNita White eyes, and Juantia Johnson; five nephews and seven nieces; and foster mom, Nadine Singelton of Vernon, AZ.
She was predeceased by her father, Sam Juan Johnson; grandmother, JoAnn Bullis Toggie; and foster father, Wesley Tarver Singleton, Jr.
Her son, Jace Tarver Hood-Singleton, age eleven, passed away just two days following her death.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Private Services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, they invite you to visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary
