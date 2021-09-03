Tilford Hopper went to be with the Lord on August 21,2021 at his home in Seven Mile, Arizona. He was born March 3, 1946 to Jimmy Hopper and Sadie Grace Hopper in Bylas AZ. He enjoyed dancing, laughing, fishing and attending church.
He is survived by his 6 children and 19 grandchildren, and will be greatly missed.
A service was held August 27, 2021 at the East Fork Lutheran Church and interment at the East Fork Cemetery in East Fork, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Hopper Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.