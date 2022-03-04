Timothy Claude

It is with sadness and love that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Timothy Leonard Claude, on February 23, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held March 7th at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona with a viewing at 2:00 PM and services at 3:00 PM.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Veterans charity:

The Walking Down Ranch Inc., 1638 West White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside, Arizona 85929

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

