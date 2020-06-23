Timothy Clawson, Sr., died Tuesday, June 9, at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low. He was 91 years old. Mr. Clawson was born on Saturday, July 28, 1928, in Cedar Creek to the late Carl and Raina (Altaha) Clawson. He was a lifelong resident of Arizona's White Mountains and loved the communities in which he lived.
Timothy married his "Forever Sweetheart," Costa Anderson, on May 4, 1949, "under the tree" in Whiteriver. The couple had celebrated 65 years together, as husband and wife, when she passed away in 2014. He worked for decades at FATCO, where he was a dedicated and trusted employee of the saw mill. Timothy also was a member of the Cedar Creek Cowboy Association and rode on countless round-ups and processed thousands of head of cattle over the years. He was a respected and honored member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe and everyone looked up to him as the Apache elder that he was. He was a frequent guest speaker at hundreds of reservation activities throughout his 91 years, including funeral wakes, birthday parties and other church meetings throughout the White Mountain Apache Reservation. He loved playing horseshoes and participated in all local tournaments and even traveled statewide and further to play.
Timothy Clawson, Sr. is survived by his four children: Darlene (Ernest) Zahgotah of Whiteriver, Timothy Clawson, Jr. of Cedar Creek, Ardell Clawson of Whiteriver, Carleen Clawson of Fort Apache; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife and parents, Mr. Clawson was preceded in death by his siblings: Joseph Clawson, Demin Clawson, Clara Albert; six grandchildren: Redell Clawson, Ardith Raina Clawson, Craig Massey, Holyan Massey, Casajia Chino and one great-grandchild, Ranaisha Massey.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis restrictions, there will be a brief viewing time from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 26, from the outside through a viewing window at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The graveside service will follow that same day at the R-14 Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona.
His family is grateful for the concern of their community of friends and family during this difficult time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
