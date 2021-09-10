Timothy Lackman

Timothy Scott Lackman 54, of Lakeside, AZ passed away August 27th, 2021.
Tim was born February 22, 1967 Dollie Lou and James Coy Lackman.
He is survived by his life partner Christie Luz; his six children, Michael Williams and grandson, Brayden (TX), Weston Lackman (AZ), Charlott Lackman and Grandson Ohm Lackman (AZ), Cody Lackman (AZ), Ryan Lackman (AZ), Koda Lackman (AZ); sister Vicki Thomas/Shane (AR), sister and twin, Kimberly Lackman (AZ), sister Coanne Pillman (WA), and sister Linda Sanchez/Ruben (AZ).
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
