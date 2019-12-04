Timothy Nachu

Timothy "Bo-Bo" Nachu, 58, died peacefully Nov. 22, 2019, at his home. He was born July 23, 1961, in Show Low, to the late Samuel and Minnie (Gooday) Nachu of Cibecue.
Tim worked at various places that included a log cutter for logging company, the Cibecue Trading Post as a cashier and mailman, Cibecue Supermarket as a stocker, finally working at the White Mountain Apache Tribe Housing Authority where he worked for many years. Bo-Bo was a very hard working man, whom was so humble, kind and helpful to many. He had many friendships throughout his life. Tim enjoyed teasing everyone and often came up with nicknames for others. He was very experienced in all aspects from horsemanship, ranching and roping. He excelled in sports such as, cross country and basketball. His hobbies included playing in Horseshoe tournaments with his son Galvin, carpentry projects and taking care of his horse Budweiser.
Tim loved his wife and children dearly but especially adored his role as a grandfather to his four grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Tim is survived by his wife, Yvette Nachu; three children: Sasha Nachu, Tenille Nachu and Galvin Nachu; grandchildren, Kaida Flores, Siakam Flores, Qiana Stover and Gavin Nachu; sisters, Serena Nachu, Jolinda (Presten) Burke, Lavina (Ivan) Lee, Magdelena Nachu, and Minda Nachu; sister-in-law, Roxie Nachu; many nieces, nephews, cousins.
A one night wake will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at his residence in Cradleboard. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the North Fork Miracle Church. Interment will follow at the family plot in the Cibecue Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
