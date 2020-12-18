Timothy Rayford, age 47, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 10, 2020. Timmy was born July 16, 1973, in Show Low, Arizona to Willie Mae and Willie Davis Rayford.
Timmy accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age. He was a member of Blooming Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Timmy was a native of Arizona, growing up in the White Mountain where he graduated from McNary Junior High in May 1987 and Blue Ridge High School in May 1991. He continued his education at NPC in Show Low, Arizona.
Timmy spent his life serving others. He started his career at Safeway while attending High School in Lakeside, Basha's with his brother Junior in Show Low, Round House in Pinetop, and ending his career with the City of Pinetop in November 2013.
Timmy enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, reading his bible, babysitting nieces and nephews, Facebooking, fishing, watching sports, and discussing high school, college, and NFL football with his sisters.
He is survived by brothers, Michael Jerome Rayford and Albert Rayford Jr; sisters, Linda Rayford-Jones, Sally (Bruce) Mohning, Antoinette Rayford, Lucy Rayford, and Roberta Rayford; nieces, Tyakya Rayford, Shanice Williams, Alexandra Rayford, Desiree Mohning; grandnieces, Jaidynn Rayford, Sofia Skibicki, Nylah Williams-Fort, and Tzipora Saville-Dominick; nephews, Corey Williams, Bruce Mohning Jr, David Mohning, Monte Rayford; grandnephews, Zavien Williams-Fort, Ethan Skibicki; and a host of relatives and dear friends.
Timmy is preceded in death by both sets of parents Willie Mae and Willie Davis Rayford and Albert Rayford Sr and Wilhelmina Williams; brother, Charles Andrew Rayford; sister, Rita Faye Rayford; and, nephew, Calvin J Mohning.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
