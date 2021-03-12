Timothy Towner

Timothy Lee Towner, 47, passed away on March 5, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19. He will be greatly missed. He was born on April 4, 1973, in Eugene, Oregon, to William Edward and Martha Patricia Towner, and grew up in Springfield, Oregon. He and his twin brother, Scott, were the only children of William and Martha, but they had five older siblings from William's previous marriage. He loved the outdoors, loved to camp, hunt, fish and had a soft spot for animals. He had a talent for mechanical work and spent a lot of time repairing vehicles and quads. He was outgoing and friendly to everyone around him.
He met his sweetheart, Jennifer Thompson, through some mutual friends in Springfield. They married on July 2, 2008, at the Rose Garden in Eugene. They moved to Snowflake, Arizona, in 2010 to take care of Jennifer's mother, Linda Morphis, and he found that he loved the open spaces. He felt like he was on one big long camping trip! While living in Snowflake, he and Jennifer were baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 2, 2016, where they were much loved.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Patricia Towner and William Edward Towner, and two siblings, Billy Towner and Katherine Towner. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his siblings T.J. Towner, Hite Towner, Mike Towner, and his twin, Scott Towner; his children Andreu Brown (Kate), Patricia Towner, Laura Richwilson (Garret), Katherine Towner, Tristen Abshire and Miranda White (Tyler); his stepchildren Michael Orlando, Sarah Orlando and Darian Dykes; and his six grandchildren.
Services were held on March 11, 2021, at the Pioneer Park Chapel in Snowflake.
