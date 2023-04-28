A St. Johns wind started blowing Timothy Richard Udall home, and by the early hours of a gentle spring morning on the Lord’s Day he left this world and his beautiful and faithful wife of 52 years, Maria Evangelina (Vangie), to be with God who gave him life.

Tim was born to Gwendolyn Vivian and Raymond Keith Udall. The family was poor, but he considered himself fortunate to spend his formative years harvesting asparagus along the ditch banks of Fredonia, Arizona before he was planted and deeply rooted in the St. Johns soil of his forebears.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.