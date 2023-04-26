A St. Johns wind started blowing Timothy Richard Udall home, and by the early hours of a gentle spring morning on the Lord’s Day, April 23, 2023, he left this world and his loyal and faithful wife of 52 years, Maria Evangelina Urbina (Vangie), to be with God who gave him life.
Tim was born on December 12, 1942 to Gwendolyn Vivian Pace and Raymond Keith Udall. The family was poor, but he considered himself fortunate to spend his formative years harvesting asparagus along the ditch banks of Fredonia, Arizona before he was planted and deeply rooted in the St. Johns soil of his forebears.
Over the better part of forty-five years, Tim would grow to resemble the historic, hundred-year-old elm tree on main street.
What defined Elder Udall (served a two-and-a-half year church mission to Western Mexico as one of its first missionaries), Private/Specialist Udall (drafted into the U.S. Army at age 25 in the summer of 1968 and served in active combat at LZ Sandy and in Nha Trang in Vietnam), Mr. Udall (spent most of his forty years teaching the third and fourth grades influencing (teaching) some 2,200 students who “graced” his classroom), and Brother Udall (he was a friend and missionary to all, especially to those outside of church) was not what he did, but how and why.
Things changed once he figured out that everyone involved in combat (Vietnam) returns home as “damaged goods” (his words). He spent the remainder of his life growing things: namely people and plants, in that order. He was a stalwart pillar of strength to his family, community and country. Under the branches of this “tree of righteousness, the planting of the Lord (Isaiah 61:3)," ALL people — especially the forgotten and fatherless, the downtrodden and disillusioned, the misunderstood and marginalized, the widows and wanderers, the young and yearning — received Christ-like relief from the storms of life.
His wife, Vangie, recalls him coming home from the Apache County Fair to locate clean underwear for a carnival worker, which he no doubt obtained from the local thrift store.
His son, Pacer, remembers a down-and-out single father and his son coming to the house in need of help. Tim put them to work with Pacer digging the foundation for an addition to our home. They then were treated to one of Vangie’s sought-after meals and given some money.
His daughter, Tana, remembers her own daughter going with grandpa (like she used to with her dad) to visit a woman who needed to tell her story. The granddaughter returned with edible lavender, which she still makes into lemonade on special occasions.
His newlywed daughter, Leti, ran into a man at church who asked if she was Tim Udall’s daughter. He went on to say that he joined the church because he remembered as a young boy that her dad went out of his way to take care of his divorced mother’s yard weekly.
His daughter, Lena, remembers that while working in the orchard was her special time with dad, one day dad decided to pick up a troubled, young boy who needed a father figure so he could “spend time with us and teach him how to work.”
We know YOU have your own personal story with him.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 4th at 4 p.m. (right after school) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints downtown chapel in St. Johns, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family suggests planting someone on gospel sod like Tim always did.
