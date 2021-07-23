Todd Nozie

Todd Frank Nozie entered into rest on July 16, 202221 in Canyon Day, AZ. He was born on October 14, 2002 to Ernestine Hoskie and Matthew Nozie Jr.
A one night wake was held on Thursday, July 22, 2021; 10am at 405 S. Middle Street in Canyon Day, AZ. The funeral was held on Friday, July 23, 2021; 10 am at the Canyon Day Assembly of God Church in Canyon Day, AZ. Interment was at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day, AZ.
