Tom Brown went to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly from a bacterial infection at his home in Show Low, Arizona, surrounded by friends and his long-time companion, Robin Coleman.
Tom was born Feb. 29, 1956, to Tom Brown, II, and Erma Jo Sipes. He was born and raised in McNary, Arizona. Tom loved to fish and spent his life helping anyone who crossed his path. His life-long companion, Robin Coleman, and Tom Brown helped everyone.
Tom is survived by: Robin Coleman, companion for twelve years; Tom Brown, IV, and Billy Brown, his sons, both from Arkansas.
Tom was preceded in death by Tom Brown, II, his father; Erma Brown, his mother; and Steve Brown, his brother.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Brown family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
