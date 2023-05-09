On May 3, 2023, at the age 83, Thomas “Tom” Fink, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a long battle with kidney disease. Tom was born on October 3, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, where he grew up in the farm country. While living in Ohio, Tom met his first love, Mitchelyn McGee, his wife of 10 years.
In 1959, after Tom and Mitchelyn moved to Phoenix, Arizona, he became a Phoenix firefighter, a position he held for 22 years. To show his pride of being a firefighter, Tom got his first tattoo — the firefighter’s insignia — at the age of 82. Towards the end of his firefighting career, Tom turned his love for golf into a business, which he ran for many years until he visited and fell in love with the White Mountains and trout fishing. After closing his golf shop, Tom and his second wife, Nancy, moved to Lakeside where he resided until his death. While living in Lakeside, one of Tom’s many passions was antiquing.
Throughout the White Mountain area, Tom became known as the “birdhouse man” due to his generosity in giving his uniquely handcrafted birdhouses to local non-profit agencies, preschools, and friends. You will see Tom’s birdhouses all around the White Mountains and throughout the world.
Tom, who wanted to be remembered as a “self-made man and who did things his way,” was a long-time member of Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop, Arizona. Tom was a caring and giving man who loved his family, his companion of many years Martha Cyrus, his friends, his community, and his Lord.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Emily Fink, his wife of 31 years Nancy Fink, and his grandson Ben Valero. He is survived by his son Thomas Fink, III, daughter Cindy Valero, son Charles Flachman (Kelley), daughter Lori Van Wey (Tad), three sisters, three brothers, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church (CPC), 1940 S. Penrod Ln., Pinetop, AZ, 85935, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. A reception at St. Mary’s of the Angels Catholic Church will follow.
In lieu of flowers Tom has requested donations be made to CPC’s Roof Fund. Donations may be sent to Community Presbyterian Church.
