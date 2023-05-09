On May 3, 2023, at the age 83, Thomas “Tom” Fink, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a long battle with kidney disease. Tom was born on October 3, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, where he grew up in the farm country. While living in Ohio, Tom met his first love, Mitchelyn McGee, his wife of 10 years.

In 1959, after Tom and Mitchelyn moved to Phoenix, Arizona, he became a Phoenix firefighter, a position he held for 22 years. To show his pride of being a firefighter, Tom got his first tattoo — the firefighter’s insignia — at the age of 82. Towards the end of his firefighting career, Tom turned his love for golf into a business, which he ran for many years until he visited and fell in love with the White Mountains and trout fishing. After closing his golf shop, Tom and his second wife, Nancy, moved to Lakeside where he resided until his death. While living in Lakeside, one of Tom’s many passions was antiquing.

