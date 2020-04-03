Tom “Tommy” Keyes of Ft. Apache, died peacefully, March 25, 2020 at his home in Ft. Apache. He was 67. Tommy was born on July 21, 1952 in Whiteriver, to the late Aaron and Mary (Mosby) Keyes.
Tommy loved the outdoors. He loved spending time with his grandkids taking them hunting, fishing and antler hunting. He enjoyed working on cars with his many friends and spending as much time with them and his family as possible.
During the 80’s Tommy gave his life to the Lord and was saved by his Grace. He was active in the Word of God Church in Ft. Apache for many years. He lived right next to the church and became the unofficial church caretaker. He loved to read the bible and share his testimony to all those who were willing to listen.
Tommy loved his brothers and sisters very much and will be deeply missed by all those whom he dearly loved.
He is survived by his sisters, Phoebe (Lianphrey Edwards) Keyes, Vera Quintero, Nannie (Hazard) Walker, Karen Moody, Marjorie Tenijieth; brothers, Norman (Minnie Toggie) Keyes and Delano Keyes; 51 grandkids; 47 great-grandkids as well as 15 nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held due to the unforeseen circumstances of the Covid-19 virus.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
