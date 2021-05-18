Tom Munde passed away peacefully November 14, 2020 following a long battle with Lewy Body dementia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 22nd at 11 a.m. at St. Rita’s Church in Show Low. There will be a reception following the service. Please email: jmunde@live.com for more information.
Please come wearing colorful clothes, no dark colors please, and bring your best memories, stories, and smiles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
