Tom Edward Reed Jr., 79, passed away January 31, 2021, in Snowflake, AZ. He was born July 18, 1941 in Winslow, AZ. to parents, Tom Reed and Mabel (Johnson) Reed.
Tom in his early years was a rancher and team roper. He was the owner/operator of his trucking business. He enjoyed traveling coast to coast for over 35 years. He and the love of his life (Joyce) traveled the highway together as a team, and later she dispatched for their business for many years.
Tom enjoyed roping and being able to compete. He had many friends he enjoyed visiting with at the ropings. Tom has resided in Linden, AZ since 2003.
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Deborah (Debbie) & Matthew Barger of Edmond, OK, (4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren), and Cynthia (Cindy) & Joey McDevitt of Tucson, AZ, (2 grandchildren); two brothers, Jack Reed of Queen Creek, AZ and Ronald & Lisa Reed of Show Low, AZ.; three sisters, Patsy Little of Albuquerque, NM, Becky & Jimmy Priest of Amarillo, TX, and Robin Reed of Amarillo, TX; stepchildren, Debra McCargo of Tucson (5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren), Freda & Derrick Hall of Montrose, CO, (3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren), Tammy & Roland Mondragon of Sandy Valley, NV, (3 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren), and Jessy & Christina Williams of Sandy Valley, NV, (4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Tom Reed, mother, Mabel Johnson; infant son, John Thomas Reed; brother, Donald Reed; sisters, Margaret “Peg” Pribble, Carol Ringsted, Tammie Welch, Dorothy “Dody” Jones, and Jimmy Williams.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com for updated service information as it becomes available.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
