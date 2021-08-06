It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son, brother, husband and father Tomey Wieburg on July 23, 2021 at the age or 47. Tomey was born in Visalia, CA on February 19, 1974.
Tomey graduated from Christoval High School, class of 1992. He was an active athlete and as such was a scuba diver, a water skier, on the Ski Patrol at Copper Mountain in Colorado, and All State Cross Country runner Texas, a defensive terror on basketball courts, and qualified for and ran in the National Junior Olympics in North Carolina in the Steeplechase.
He attended Angelo State University but graduated from Ocean Corporation as a Non-Destructive Testing Inspector for oil and gas. He has worked for KOCH Industies for the last 10 years. Tomey was active in the US Army and Army Reserves for 12 years earning the rank of Sergeant. He earned the Global War on Terrorism service medal while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait and Iraq.
Tomey met and married Jana Gabriel and from the union 2 children were born, Tomey and Addi. The family recently moved to Red Rock, TX.
He is survived by his loving wife Jana Wieburg, children Tomey and Addi Wieburg, mother and father Joeline and Carl Wieburg; sister Jody Wieburg Waters and her husband Bill; brother Tommy Brown and his wife Jennifer, nieces and nephews Jordan and Wyatt Waters and Sierra and Dylan Brown; mother-in-law Nel Gabriel and many friends. Tomey is precedd in death by his father-in-law James Tally Gabriel. Graveside Services were held on Wednesday July 28, 2021 at Bateman Cemetery in Bateman, TX.
