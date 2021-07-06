Tommie Kaulahea Littlies, age 45 of Springerville, Arizona, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. Tommie was born on June 12, 1975 in Newport News, Virginia to Tommie Lee & Benay Uilani (Zablan) Littlies.
Tommie is survived by his wife, Melissa; son, Marcus Littlies; daughters, Elexus Ollerton, Cheyanne "Aaron" Littlies, Cayla Young Littlies; granddaughter, Olivia Rose Ollerton; mother, Benay and brother Tori Littlies.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
