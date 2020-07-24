Tommy Celaya Sr. passed away July 05, 2020 at Hospice-Lund, Gilbert, Arizona. Tommy was born on July 02, 1940 to Jose and Martha Childs Celaya.
Tommy lived a long and joyous life. As a child he lived on his family ranch with four brothers and four sisters.
He got sent to a boarding school in Fort Apache, Arizona at 10 years old. In high school he was very active in sports and he received his high school diploma.
In the 50’s he moved to McNary, Arizona where he met his late wife Leonie Bones in 1964. They started and raised their family, three sons and two daughters. Tommy worked many jobs but one he was most proud of was working in demolition. The last days were spent at home with his family. Mainly with his grandkids. They were his pride and joy he and his wife started.
He will be dearly missed by his sisters, Mary, Lola and Nayda. Will miss you, Grandpa.
Tommy is survived by his daughter, Nayda Celaya, Mana Shaw-Everett W. Celaya and Martinez J. Celaya; sisters, Lola Bryant, Mary Celaya and Nayela Sosa; grandchildren, Marty Celaya, Evander Kinney, Robert Kinney, Isaiah and David Shar, Ashley, Marge, Elizabeth, Tremaine and Donte Celaya, Tiffany, Melissa and Martin Celaya and Thomas Celaya; great grandkids, Tori Celaya, Keimaya and Teshawn Kinney, Camden and Cael Kinney, Adrianna and Isabel Shaw, Angela and Albertson Jr. Tortice; Preceded in death by his daughter, Lucy Celaya; wife, Leonie Bones Celaya; son, Tommy J. Celaya.
A viewing was held on Thursday, July 16 at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service was on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Canyon Day, Arizona.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Celaya family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
